KRC Genk forward, Joseph Paintsil, has been dropped from Black Stars’ final 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Otto Addo, who is the head coach for the side, is expected to announce his final squad for the tournament on November 14.

Paintsil was named in the provisional list which was released on Friday, November 2, but looks certain to be dropped from the final squad.

Paintsil has had a good start to the 2022/23 season, scoring six league goals and providing five assists in 13 games.

The pacy winger was hoping to make the Black Stars team for the Mundial but has his hopes now dashed after being left out of the squad.

The decision is said to have been communicated to the player by Addo, who is expected to name his list later this week.

The Genk forward was part of Ghana’s Africa Cup of Nations squad in Cameroon earlier this year while he was also called up for the World Cup playoff game against Nigeria in March.

Meanwhile, Anderlecht midfielder, Majeed Ashimer, and Cremonese forward, Felix Afena Gyan have also been dropped from the final squad.

The Black Stars will officially open camp on November 10 in Abu Dhabi and will take on Switzerland on November 17 before flying to Doha on November 19.

Ghana, who are in Group H, will open their campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.

Four days later, the Black Stars return to action with a clash with South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up its group stage adventure with its much-anticipated encounter with Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.

The Black Stars having missed out in the last edition hosted in Russia in 2018 will be hoping to improve their performance in Qatar after exiting at the group phase during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.