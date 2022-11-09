The Minority says assertion by Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has built more airports in Ghana than any administration is factually inaccurate.

The Vice President, during the Hogbetsotso Za festival at Anlo, Volta Region on Saturday touted the development projects the government has undertaken.

Among others, Dr Bawumia mentioned that the Akufo-Addo-led government has built the most airports in the country’s history.

Addressing journalists on Tuesday, the Deputy Ranking Member on the Finance Committee, Isaac Adongo, said the airports the NPP seeks to lay claim to are actually projects started by the erstwhile John Mahama administration.

According to him, the only airport that the NPP government constructed is the Takoradi Airport.

“He [Dr Bawumia] was there at Hogbetsotso saying that they have constructed more airports than anyone in this world. Which airport? ….If you come and continue my work do you become better than me? Then if you had constructed Terminal 3, what would you have said?” he asked.

Touching on President Akufo-Addo’s no haircut comment, he said that the President may not have understood what a haircut means.

Explaining a ‘haircut’, he said: “anytime there is a contractual obligation to somebody in terms of a loan and you plead with that person to shift his position in the original contract into something new, that is a haircut.

“If I gave you 100 Ghana cedis and you said when I come, I will get 60 Ghana cedis that is a haircut or he thinks that haircut is some activity in a barbering salon?” he quizzed.