The Ranking Member on Parliament’s Education Committee, Peter Nortsu-Kotoe, has promised to make a strong case for an amendment to the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) act.

It is the conviction of Mr Nortsu-Kotoe, who is also Akatsi North Member of Parliament, that the amendment will help GETFund deliver on its mandate.

The lawmaker made these remarks while contributing to a stakeholders’ forum at the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences by GETFund on Tuesday.

“The GETFund Act must be amended because there are a lot of things they are not able to do because they have been capped. As of now, their source of funding is 2.5 per cent value-added tax (VAT),” he bemoaned.

In view of this, he has announced plans to file a private member’s bill in parliament to push for the amendment.

ALSO READ:

Parliamentary committee to push for tax waivers for local printers

Govt clears all outstanding debts due GETFUND

He has, therefore, appealed to the Majority caucus to support his move when the time comes.

Also, he urged the Finance Ministry to be timely in releasing funds to the agency.