The administrator of the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund), Richard Ampofo Boadu, has listed a number of projects completed in various tertiary institutions in Ghana.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Dr Boadu said the Fund over the years has been diligent in its mandate to support the delivery of quality education.

In view of this, they have completed a number of projects which are immensely contributing to teaching and learning in various universities.

“GETFund constructed the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences building and we funded the UG Sports complex to a point which has now been taken over by the Sports Ministry.

“There are several educational infrastructures within the UPSA enclave, the Legon school of performing arts faculty and the faculty of law building as well as the school of engineering,” he listed.

Dr Boadu also mentioned the KNUST Engineering building, a lecture and office complex at the University of Development Studies, Nyankpala campus among others.

He indicated GETFund does not in any way benefit from these structures though they have been commercialised by the institutions.

However, the administrator said plans were underway to embark on a Public Partnership Agreement with the schools so they can benefit in a way to replenish their resources.