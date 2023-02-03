A Deputy Ranking member on the Education Committee in Parliament, Dr Clement Apaak, has disclosed that the Education Minister has been summoned for questioning over the Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) fraud scandal.

He said he’s not surprised as the documentary has confirmed rumours of corruption and bribery in the school placement system are true.

Dr Apaak indicated that the education committee was not aware of the investigation.

“The committee wants to invite the minister to find out why the investigations were done and at least the committee on education was never given any hint or inclination that an investigation on this matter was being conducted.

“Where is the report of the investigation? What are the recommendations? And who is being held accountable and how can we ensure no one is going to manipulate the system?” he said on Accra-based Neat FM.

The Builsa South MP mentioned that the committee will work to “ensure fairness and equity” in the education system.

He speculated that the outcome of the investigation indicates that the menace is one that has been institutionalised.

Therefore, the office of the special prosecutor or the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) should take up the issue.

Dr Apaak expressed worry that the education system is being compromised like other institutions, citing the police service, immigration and the army.

A Fourth Estate documentary has revealed that the Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) of students to Senior High Schools have been compromised in that it is no more based on merits but on payment of huge sums of monies to warrant admission into desired schools, especially grade A and B schools.

The documentary revealed that 10% of slots are usually reserved for protocol placements.

Students who wish to be placed into their desired schools even when they are not qualified are able to secure same by paying between 7,000 and 10,000 cedis to inside men.

Some have argued that the practice has been in the system for a very long period of time, only that it is just now being revealed because the payments are becoming outrageous.