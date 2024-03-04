The father of the Member of Parliament (MP) for Builsa South Constituency in the Upper East Region, Dr. Clement Abas Apaak, has passed away.

Mr. Asikisimi passed away on March 3, 2024, at his home in Sandema.

This was announced in a Facebook post by the family spokesperson, Hon. Dr. Clement Apaak.

He said further details about his father’s funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course.

During this difficult time, he has requested privacy for his family and urged the public to respect their grieving process.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the death of our father, Mr. Paul Asikisimi. Mr. Asikisimi passed on in the early hours of March 3, 2024, at his home in Sandema. He was surrounded by loved ones and immediate family when he transitioned peacefully. “

“The family will announce details of his funeral at the appropriate time. We call on the general public to respect the privacy of the family at this sorrowful time.”

