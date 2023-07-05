Ranking member of the Education Committee of Parliament, Dr Clement Apaak, has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to ensure that all challenges associated with the Free Senior High School (SHS) programme are addressed with immediate effect.

His call comes after the National Food Suppliers Association picketed at the premises of the National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO) over the non-payment of over two years arrears.

Dr Apaak indicated that schools may close down if the food suppliers are unable to supply food products to them.

Food suppliers from different parts of the country stormed the premises of the National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO) on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in an attempt to drum home their demands, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

The suppliers slept on the floor at NAFCO’s premises as a sign of protest and spent the night there on their cloth and mats which they carried along.

A spokesperson for the suppliers, Kwaku Amedume, has vowed they will continue to picket until their monies are paid as they are being chased away by their creditors from their homes.

According to him, their situation has become a serious national security issue that requires immediate attention.

