Four prominent Teacher Unions in Ghana, namely the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), Coalition of Concerned Teachers of Ghana, and Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU), have jointly advocated for a comprehensive review of the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy and increased investment in basic education to address the various challenges plaguing the education sector in the country.

During a meeting with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) team, led by former President John Mahama, the leadership of these teacher unions presented their concerns and expectations regarding the development of the country’s education sector.

Among the challenges highlighted by the unions were issues related to teacher remuneration, the syllabus, and the impact of the Free SHS policy.

They emphasized the need to enhance teaching quality, improve school infrastructure, and enhance the overall well-being of teachers and students.

The unions specifically called for greater investment in basic schools and comprehensive improvements, particularly in the Free SHS program, which they argued requires a thorough review to address existing shortcomings.

Furthermore, the Teacher Unions expressed their determination to reject what they termed as “platform promises” from political leaders, citing past instances of unfulfilled pledges.

They asserted that politicians have repeatedly failed to deliver on their promises, and as such, they are not inclined to accept superficial or unfulfilled commitments from any political leadership.