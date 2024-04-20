Media personality Kofi Okyere Darko, widely known as KOD and broadcaster Edem Mensah-Tsotorme have added another feather to their cap by graduating from the University of Media, Arts, and Communication (UniMAC).

Both celebrities graduated with a Master of Arts in Public Relations at a ceremony which took place on April 18, 2024.

In a video shared on his Instagram handle, KOD was captured radiating with joy as he walked across the stage to receive his well-deserved certificate.

Surrounded by friends and family, Edem also basked in the moment of accomplishment and shared heartfelt gratitude for their support throughout his academic pursuit.

He revealed it’s been a daunting journey, but God has been good.

Fellow celebrities including Empress Gifty were at the ceremony to offer moral support.

The duo’s achievement has drawn widespread congratulations and admiration from fans who applauded their commitment to academic excellence and professional growth.

Watch video below: