A Deputy Ranking member of Education Committee in Parliament, Dr. Clement Apaak has accused the Akufo-Addo Bawumia administration of playing politics with Ghana’s education.

The Builsa South Member of Parliament (MP) alleged that, the only communities benefiting from the STEM schools are those in the strongholds of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum has announced the construction of 10 STEM schools in the country with about 7 operational so far.

Some of the schools are the Awaso STEM School in the Western Region, Abomosu STEM School in the Eastern Region, Bosomtwe Girls STEM School and Bosomtwe STEM School, both in the Ashanti Region, the Koase Sec/Tech which is an already existing school is located in the Ahafo Region.

As well as the Accra High School which offers only engineering is in the Greater Accra Region and the Kpesemkpe STEM School in the North East Region.

Speaking during the debate on the 2024 budget in Parliament, the lawmaker warned government to be cautious of its steps.

“Anyone who has observed what is going on with regard to the location of the STEM schools across this country will come to the safe conclusion. Objective Ghanaians will come to the conclusion that the selection of the location of these STEM schools is politically influenced and that is not good for national development.

“Let the schools go to every part of the country. Don’t locate the schools to only areas that are of political benefit to you. You are in power today and in 2025 you will be out of power,” Dr. Apaak cautioned.

