The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), Seth Twum Akwaboah, has praised the Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, and the government for the frantic efforts towards the development of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education in the country.

He explained that, the move was the surest way of equipping the nation’s youth with essential skills and also positions the nation to compete in the global landscape of innovation and technology.

Mr Twum Akwaboah said this on Monday during the second edition of the STEM Promotion Roadshow held at the Abomosu Senior High School in the Eastern region.

The STEM Promotion Road Show was aimed at providing students, parents and other relevant stakeholders with valuable insights into the numerous opportunities that STEM education can unlock, showcasing the potential for rewarding and impactful careers.

Mr Twum Akwaboah pledged that, the AGI would collaborate with the Education Ministry and other stakeholders to enhance the promotion of STEM education in the country.

He was upbeat that when many youth study STEM-related courses, it would go a long way to reduce the invitation of expatriates to handle certain critical jobs in the country, especially in the oil and gas sector, the manufacturing engineering among others.

The Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, stated that his passion for STEM education was due to the impact it has made in other parts of the world leading to the transformation of their economies.

He appealed to students, parents, opinion leaders and society in general to encourage their children to develop an interest in the STEM education space since that was what the global job market was focusing on.

Dr Adutwum hinted at plans to introduce aviation and aerospace programmes in 12 Senior High Schools next academic year describing it as a strategic move to equip Ghanaian students with the essential skills and knowledge required to excel in the ever-evolving world of STEM disciplines.

The Information Minister, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, emphasised the importance of building a self-sustaining ecosystem for producing and servicing what we produce within the country.

He said the government was focused on investing in STEM education in the country and by this investment, the government seeks to build an expanded pool of professionals who can build the various things we find all around us.

The Information Minister also lauded Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum for the personal interest he has in the STEM field which keeps igniting his passion for getting the best in that sector.

