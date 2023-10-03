Economist and corporate management expert, Ishmael Yamson has called for a review of the government’s Free Senior High School (SHS) programme.

According to him, the government cannot pay fees for everyone.

The former Chairman of the Economic Advisory Council under the erstwhile Atta Mills administration has therefore suggested that parents who can pay the fees of their wards do so.

Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday, Dr Yamson this will reduce the burden on the government to rescue those who cannot pay.

He emphasised that, the Ghanaian education system must focus on the future and not the present, adding a lousy education now won’t take Ghana anywhere.

This comes on the back of similar sentiments shared by Ningo-Prampram Member of Parliament (MP), Sm George, on the free SHS.

Speaking on the sidelines of the #OccupyBoG protest, the MP said the wholesale model being employed by the government is collapsing the public educational sector thus must be remedied.

He explained that, just as LEAP grants are distributed to poor and underprivileged persons in the country, the same should be done with the Free SHS policy.

Meanwhile, independent presidential candidate Alan Kyerematen has declared his intention to review the programme if elected in the 2024 election.

The former Trade and Industry Minister is of the view that, it is important to review the policy after seven years of implementation.

