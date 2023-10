The National Investment Bank (NIB) has denied claims that the Managing Director has been managing the bank for one year via Zoom.

Bolgatanga Central Member of Parliament (MP) Isaac Adongo made the claim in an interview on Joy FM.

However, the NIB Board and management say they take extreme exceptions to the claims.

According to them, it is skewed to bring the hard-won image of the bank into disrepute.

Below is the reaction from NIB: