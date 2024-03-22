The Deputy Ranking Member on the Education Committee of Parliament, Dr Clement Apaak has stated that while the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy is commendable, it also faces significant challenges.

He emphasised that the government must address these challenges effectively to maximise the benefits that Ghanaians derive from it.

Speaking during JoyNews’ National Dialogue on the Free SHS Promise on Thursday, March 21, Dr Apaak acknowledged that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) recognises the positive aspects of the policy.

However, he stressed that the party has consistently advocated for the authorities to address the challenges comprehensively.

“We cannot deny that with the introduction of the policy, we have seen an increase in enrollment,” he noted.

He pointed out that along with the surge in enrollment, the nation faces problems stemming from inadequate preparation and a failure to address glaring issues.

“One of them is the issue of feeding, another is the inadequate academic and residential space. The issue of inadequate furniture is one that we cannot forget” Dr Apaak noted.

He maintained that while the Free SHS policy is laudable, its implementation faces significant challenges that require acknowledgment and action from the government.

Dr Apaak emphasised the importance of reviewing the policy, especially considering its substantial financial demands on the public purse.

But despite the substantial funding allocated to the Free SHS policy, the Deputy Ranking Member on Parliament’s Education Committee questioned why persistent problems remain unresolved.

“There is no single year where the government or the ministry has come with a budgetary request that has been denied. So why do we still encounter problems if adequate funding is provided,” he questioned.

RELATED: