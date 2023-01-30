The Education Minister and the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES) were the only ones given access and passwords to approve protocol placement into Category A senior high schools.

This was to curb fraud, but The Fourth Estate‘s investigations found that placement into such schools happened through a network of intermediaries that included cleaners and security guards.

Also, it found that an investigation requested by the Director-General of GES into allegations of corruption in the placement system was abruptly discontinued by two state security agencies.

Watch the full investigative documentary by Adwoa Adobea-Owusu and Evans Aziamor-Mensah of The Fourth Estate.





