Ghanaian musician, Emmanuel Yeboah, popularly known as AY Poyoo, has disclosed that his former manager deleted his songs from some streaming platforms.

In an interview with Doreen Avio on Daybreak Hitz, AY Poyoo expressed his frustration, stating that he hasn’t been able to make contact with the manager since he was blocked.

“My manager had wanted to do something for himself, but my presence was a sort of distraction to his goal. I don’t have any problem with him because it is work, and we didn’t understand each other. Before he pulled everything down, he had blocked me, so I don’t have his contact,” he said.

AY Poyoo emphasized that he decided to make the issue public to educate young and upcoming artists about the challenges they may face in the industry.

“I don’t think I am the first person facing this challenge. Others face the same. My reason for making this issue known is to help educate the upcoming musicians so they learn from my mistakes,” he stated.

He admitted that he signed the contract presented to him out of excitement without thoroughly reading it. We signed a contract, but I didn’t read it because I was happy. Even if I said something bad, the songs weren’t supposed to be taken down since it was a futuristic investment,” he added.

AY Poyoo concluded by stating that, for now, his focus is on building himself and not on trying to solve everything.

MORE: