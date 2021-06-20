Veteran Kumawood actress, Mercy Asiedu, struck a hot pose with musician AY Poyoo when they met for the first time.

The Goat, as he is otherwise known, met the award-winning actress at a place believed to be an eatery.

Madam Asiedu, after posting the photos on her social media platform, commended Ay Poyoo for his perseverance in the competitive music industry.

She described him as a character who couldn’t be loved less, and from the photos, it was obvious they had a fun time.

AY Poyoo in turn expressed gratitude to Madam Asiedu for giving him the honour to meet her.

He also thanked her for the words of wisdom she imparted to him.