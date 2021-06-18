Rapper Sarkodie is still receiving accolades for his Ghanaian music despite being far away in London.
The Sarknation president posted a video where praises were being rained on him by a Sri Lankan working in London.
The foreigner run into Sarkodie who was in the company of others, and used that opportunity to identify himself as a staunch fan.
He disclosed he was introduced to Sarkodie’s music by a Ghanaian he used to work with, and since then, he has not failed in loving the latter.
He tagged sarkodie a star, and encouraged him to keep singing, adding “you’re gonna make people happy.”
An elated Sarkodie could be heard expressing profound gratitude to his new found fan.
Video below: