Rapper Sarkodie is still receiving accolades for his Ghanaian music despite being far away in London.

The Sarknation president posted a video where praises were being rained on him by a Sri Lankan working in London.

The foreigner run into Sarkodie who was in the company of others, and used that opportunity to identify himself as a staunch fan.

He disclosed he was introduced to Sarkodie’s music by a Ghanaian he used to work with, and since then, he has not failed in loving the latter.

He tagged sarkodie a star, and encouraged him to keep singing, adding “you’re gonna make people happy.”

An elated Sarkodie could be heard expressing profound gratitude to his new found fan.

Video below: