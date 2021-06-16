Deputy Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku-Mantey, has revealed an ultra-modern recording studio will be built for music talents in the northern part of Ghana.

According to him, his boss, Dr Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, the Minister of Tourism Arts and Culture, has plans to support talents across the country and one of them is to build a studio for talents in arts.

Mr Okraku-Mantey made this assertion during vetting by Parliament’s Appointments Committee Tuesday.

MORE:

He explained that the perception of many Ghanaians was changed towards the Northerners after musician Fancy Gadam broke the norm by filling up the National Theatre with his concert.

Years ago we saw the Northern part and Ashanti very far from Accra. But after the emergence of a young man called Fancy Gadam, our perception about what happens in the north has changed. He came to the capital, did his own show and he filled the National Theatre.

We had to take him serious because we had not seen that before. After that, we gave him extra attention to the north so… Dr Awal has plans to even set up studio in the north to support these young men and women in the arts, he said.