An exclusive CCTV footage shows final moments of Priscilla Tsegah, a 23-year-old, who was allegedly stabbed to death by her female friend in a hotel where they lodged for two days.

The body of the student was found in the hotel room after her family had declared her missing with additional digital campaigns that were launched to locate her.

She was allegedly stabbed in her lower abdomen by the female friend she lodged into the hotel with whose name can be identified as Natashia.

Meanwhile, the latest CCTV footage that was aired on Adom TV‘s Ahosepe Xtra over the weekend has brought details that shocked many.

Natashia (L)(In Black) walks out of the hotel with Priscilla Tsegah (R) after they had checked into the hotel

In the video, Natashia was found leaving the hotel premises wearing the clothes of the deceased to disguise herself.

Hours later Natashia leaves the hotel premises wearing clothes of her friend, late Priscilla Tsegah

She then locked the door of the room and took the key along with her making it difficult for the hotel’s room service to enter while she had checked out.

Watching the video carefully, Natashia didn’t act like she was under pressure or did anything suspicious to arrest the attention of the hotel staff who watched her leave their premises swiftly.

It was also noted that, Natashia, the prime suspect, was the one who paid for their stay at the hotel by using her mobile money number.

Several calls to that account number has since proved futile by the police who are investigating the case.

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Mrs Effia Tenge, confirmed the incident and said the police upon receiving the report went to the hotel.

She said the local police contacted the Crime Scene Management team of the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service to go to the scene and after examining the body, conveyed it to the Police Hospital in Accra.

The room where the two women were lodging, has been locked for further investigations.

Mrs Tenge said the police had mounted a search for Natashia and appealed to the public to assist the police with credible information that would facilitate investigations and help arrest the suspect.

Watch the CCTV footage below: