Ghanaian boxers, Ayitey Powers and Bukom Banku have organised a funeral in honour of late Nigerian televangelist, Temitope Balogun Joshua.

This follows his demise on Saturday, June 5, 2021, after a church programme.

A video from the funeral which has popped up online captures scores of mourners gathered at a location not immediately known.

They were clad in branded Lacoste with TB Joshua’s photo embossed in front as they sat in groups under canopies which had a banner of him hanged on it.

Amid the sorrowful moments, Bukom Banku treated the mourners to some soul-lifting tunes.

Ayitey Powers who had earlier described the late televangelist as “second Jesus” said his death came as a shock to him.

“Prophet TB Joshua said I should come to Lagos and I now hear he is dead? What am I hearing; can someone tell me it’s not true,” he quizzed.

Watch the video below: