Member of Parliament for North Tongu has said President Akufo-Addo should be impeached for breaking the Imposition of Restrictions Act, 2020 (Act 1012) by attending the funeral of former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie.

According to Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, he would consider starting an impeachment process because he believes the President must take responsibility for conducting himself inappropriately.

“And, the sad part is that not a word from the President. He has not expressed remorse. It is as though nothing happened.”

He spoke on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show Monday. The discussion was centred on analyzing the Covid-19 safety protocols that were breached during Sir John’s funeral.

The North Tongu MP cited the fact that organisers of the Pneumatic night at the International Trade Fair Centre are being prosecuted for violating the same law and noted that the principle should be applied to patrons of Sir John’s funeral, including the President as well as the organisers of the funeral.

“And how do we explain that when it is the ordinary Joe, when it’s pastors, organisers of Christ Embassy Youth Church (CEYC) event, we halt them, we invite them, we take them on.

“I know of others who are serving jail time, in the early days of the pandemic. Young pastors who wouldn’t obey the protocols had to do time in prison. I think some of them are even still in jail. I recall visiting a particular pastor from Hohoe who was in jail.”

He urged the Ghana Police Service to investigate the matter and prosecute all those who will be found culpable.

Meanwhile, the Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr. Anthony Nsiah-Asare has indicated that persons who participated in the funeral of the late CEO of Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie are being monitored daily.

Over 500 people, including President Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr. Bawumia, and Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah were captured at the funeral, in a video that went viral, failing to observe the social distancing protocol.

But speaking to Emefa Apawu on JoyNews’ The Probe Sunday, Dr Nsiah Asare stressed that despite the blatant disregard for the safety protocols, he does not expect a spike in Covid-19 cases.

However, Mr Ablakwa believes the law should be applied fairly since that’s the only way a society is built.

“Let’s not have different strokes for different folks,” he said.