Mrs Evelyn Joshua, the wife of late Nigerian televangelist, Prophet T.B. Joshua, has left many hearts broken with a message to mark the latter’s birthday.

The leader and founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) passed away on Saturday night, few hours after hosting a church programme.

The man of God would have turned 58 on June 12, 2021, but his absence did not prevent his barrister wife from celebrating him.

Taking to her Twitter page, she shared an adorable photo with her husband as she recounts his death.

She also wished him a happy birthday, adding he celebrates with Angels and not mortals.

Expressing her profound love for the deceased, Mrs Joshua acknowledged she missed living life with him.

She wrote: With the man I love to high heavens. Lesser than a week to your birthday, you were gloriously called Home by Angels!

Today, Celebrate with Angels & not mortals! Let us rejoice & be glad in it! I love you so much, Happy Birthday to my late Husband. I miss living life with you!

Her message, which has evoked memories of the renowned man of God among fans and followers, has attracted many goodwill messages in his honour.

