Photos of the late founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Temitope Balogun (TB) Joshua‘s family have popped up on social media.

This comes a few days after the death of the renowned man of God.

TB Joshua passed away on Saturday night, few hours after hosting a church programme.

Joshua wedded Evelyn in 1990



TB Joshua and his wife, EVelyn Joshua have been married for over three decades and are blessed with three daughters.

TB Joshua’s wife, Evelyn.

One of the children, Serah Joshua is a lawyer by profession and married to a South African businessman.

Serah Joshua.

