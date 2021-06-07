Barrister Evelyn Joshua, the wife of the late founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Temitope Balogun Joshua, has reacted to the death of her husband.

TB Joshua passed away on Saturday night, few hours after hosting a church programme.

His wife, Evelyn, writing on Twitter, expressed deep emotions over the loss of her husband.

In a tweet on her official Twitter handle, @Mama_Evelyn, pointed out the importance of fellowshipping with God always, saying only the supreme God can “lessen our heartache and comfort us in these times”.

She said, “Losing a loved one is never easy; whether sudden or foreseen. It is always heart-breaking.

“Grief can wreak havoc on our overall well-being. That’s why it’s important to stay rooted in the Almighty.

“Only He can lessen our heartache and comfort us in these times. Seek refuge in him.”

Read her tweet below: