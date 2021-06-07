Police in Kibi have arrested two people who attacked tomato traders and shot one person dead on the Bunso-Osiem highway in the Eastern Region.

Reports indicate the incident occurred at about 0400 hours on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Bunso Site 2.

The tomato traders were onboard a KIA Rhino Truck with registration No. GC 328-11, travelling from Akyem Begoro to Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region.

The suspects, Haruna Amadu aged 25, and Joseph Nhyira, aged 25, allegedly attacked and robbed the five female traders of their monies and bags at gunpoint.

In the course of the robbery, one of them shot one of the traders named Victoria in the head, killing her instantly.

The suspects fled into the bush after the operation but police upon learning of the incident pursued them in the bush and arrested the suspects with support of community members.

Items said to have been retrieved from the suspects included two unregistered single-barrel shotguns, a machete, bags, voter ID Cards and assorted mobile sim cards, some of which belonged to the victims.

Suspects and exhibits are in the custody of the Police, pending processing for Court.