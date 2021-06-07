The General Overseer of Champions Royal Assembly, Prophet Joshua Iginla, has claimed he prophesied about the death of late televangelist, Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, three times in the past.

Iginla claimed he also spoke with TB Joshua about his visions.

According to him, Joshua, who is the founder of the Synagogue Church Of All Nations, SCOAN, told him he wasn’t afraid of death and was ready to die at any time.

“…a vision in 2015, 2016 and 2018 that a great man of God is quitting the scene, it was T.B Joshua,” Iginla said in a statement.

Iginla added that when he communicated the vision to him, T.B Joshua said: “Thank You, my brother. If it’s his wish to keep me, he will keep me.

“There is nothing I am afraid of anymore. I think I have done the work for which the Lord sent me. I will always take a bow to the sovereignty of God”.

He referred to the deceased as a man of humility, ambassador of love to the less privileged, and a blessing to the body of Christ.

Joshua died on Saturday evening in Lagos shortly after a church service at the SCOAN.