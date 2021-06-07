Police at Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region have arrested four suspected narcotics dealers.

Police sources indicate they were arrested on 4th June 2021, conveying 892 slabs of the plant material suspected to be India Hemp.

They were said to be travelling in a Benz bus with registration number GR-2913-G to Carl’s Hotel located at Bethlehem-Ashaiman.

The four have been identified as Boniface Abaya-31, Kwame Akwetey-31, Samuel Djandu-30 and Godwin Agbessi-29 the driver.

They have since been detained for further investigations and due processes.