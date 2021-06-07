Daughter of Kumawood actor Koo Fori is in a thanksgiving mode after surviving an accident on Sunday, June 6.

Martina Dwamena, popularly known as Asantewaa, crashed her platinum salon car barely a week after celebrating her birthday.

Though details of the accident are sketchy, videos of the scene captured Asantewaa in a distraught mode, taking videos of her damaged car.

The right side of her car, as well as the front area, received the impact of the crash.

After going silent for some hours, Asantewaa bounced back on social media to officially confirm the rumours, as she tasked her fans to thank God on her behalf.

The nurse disclosed that she, together with all the passengers on board are hale and hearty.