Ghana coach, CK Akonnor has expelled Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey from the camp of the Black Stars for turning up late, according to multiple reports in the local media.

Joy Sports cannot independently verify at this time. However, at least two senior technical team members have denied that the deputy captain has been sacked.

Partey reportedly incurred the wrath of Akonnor after he turned up at the team’s training base at Cape Coast just two days before the team departs for Rabat. This, despite being in Ghana for several days. Indeed, the player was seen in videos of a social event involving Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi, who is also in the country for the holidays.

27-year-old Partey will be out of the friendly against the Atlas Lions on Tuesday, June 8 in Rabat before facing Ivory Coast on June 12 at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Meanwhile, the national team have landed in Morocco on Monday morning ahead of the first friendly.

Below are some photos: