Seventeen young men from Kano, Nigeria, have died in a motor accident while returning from a friend’s wedding in Kaduna.

It was gathered that the accident occurred on Saturday evening, June 5 while they were heading home after the merrymaking.



The victims were travelling in a Kano Line bus and a RAV 4 car when the fatal accident occurred along the Zaria-Kano highway.

Some of the victims are said to be siblings.



Sadiq Abdullahi, a friend to one of the deceased, Umar Abba-Sheriff, who confirmed the incident, said Sheriff died on the spot along with eleven of the victims while the remaining six passed away in a hospital.

Abdullahi said eight of them were from the Sani Mainagge area of Gwale Local Government Area of the state.



The remains of seven of the victims were laid to rest around 8:00 am on Sunday, June 6, at Yan Hayis Cemetery in Sani Mainagge Quarters.



Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has condoled with the families of the 17 young men.

In a statement signed by Abba Anwar, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ganduje expressed his shock over the death of the young men.

“Their death came as a shock to us. This is a great loss not only to their families or to the people of Sani Mainagge, of Gwale local government where they came from, but to all of us, the government and the people of Kano State,” the statement reads.



The Governor said that the accident was an act of Allah, Alone, “Only Him can forgive them abundantly. We are therefore praying to Allah Almighty to grant them Jannatul Fiddaus. May He forgive their wrongdoings and may He give their families the fortitude to bear the loss,” he prayed.”



“I am, therefore, on behalf of the government and people of Kano state, commiserating with their families, people of Sani Mainagge, Gwale local government, friends and well-wishers. Ours is to continue praying for the departed souls. Allahu Akbar,” he added.