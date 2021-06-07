Musician Sister Derby has gone to the extreme to energize her fans after what she said was a boring Sunday.

Sister Derby, having fun in her bedroom, wore yellow-and-blue swimwear with a see-through coverup, as she turned her backside for the camera.

The African Mermaid shook her ‘assets’ to KiDi’s latest song, Touch It, forcing the latter to scream in disbelieve to the dance moves.

The explicit video she posted on her social media platforms has been viewed by over 33,000 fans and has since garnered massive reactions.

Her fans, typically male celebrities, confessed they have been duly served a full bowl of the ‘seductive dish’.

