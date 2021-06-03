Ghanaian actress, Priscilla Opoku Agyeman, famed as Ahuofe Patri, has given her many fans and followers something to gaze at in a new beach photo she shared on social media.

The actress blessed her Instagram page with the dazzling photo of herself at the beach while hanging out with her friends.

In the photo, the actress was seen standing beside a female friend she was engaging in what looked like girl talk.

Ahuofe Patri was seen beaming with her usual smiles and sported a low-cut permed hairstyle and complemented her look with a pair of sunglasses.

The popular actress was seen wearing a bikini under a tattered long-sleeved jeans shirt while taking a stroll on the shore with a friend.

After posting the rather pretty photos of herself, she captioned it: ‘WOMAN CRUSH”.

Many fans and followers of the actress took to the comment section to shower her with glowing words.

kalybos1 came in with the comment: “Abena your kiss is with me wai.”