Ghanaian actress, Priscilla Opoku Agyeman, popularly known as Ahoufe Patri, has dropped a hot post-birthday video on social media from a plush bedroom.

The video also captured scenes from different locations of the plush mansion in an unidentified location.

In the video, the actress gave fans and followers a glimpse of her mood when she wakes up from bed.

Another scene spotted her in a nightgown while having breakfast and later posing for the camera in a gorgeous straight black dress.

Her bikini-like nightwear gave way to her banging body and belly-button piercing rocking in the luxurious video.

ALSO READ:

The popular TV star turned a year older on Friday, March 26, and she took to her Instagram page to share series of photos in revealing outfits and swimwear to mark her special day.

Watch the video below: