Ghanaian musician Worlasi says Ghanaians are more inclined to comic songs because of economic woes in the country.

In an interview on Asempa FM’s Tête-à-Tête show, he said most Ghanaians enjoy comical music because people are going through a lot, hence they need to be entertainment.

After my first album, it was all about the work. Its just the taste of music is quite vast when it comes to comic music which is also another part of music which is interesting and fun and with a country that people are going through a lot its easier to be aligned to comic than anything that is classical or deep, he explained.

Worlasi also blamed the media for failing to balance the genre of songs that are aired on the airwaves.

The media has fed people so much comic songs that ….Its the balance of feeding of the people, if you feed dog three times a day and give it one a day it will bark at you.

The people become powerful when they get addicted to what we feed them.

Going forward with his music craft, Worlasi disclosed that he would love to have a huge team to take him onto the next level.

I would love to have a huge team. Every artiste needs that… very soon things might turn out to be different.

I think Ghanaians have been fair to musicians to some extent because I would not get here without fans, presenters and music.. I would have stopped music, he told host Kweku Adu Kumi.