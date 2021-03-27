The Covid-19 National Trust Fund board of trustee has appointed media personality, Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey Santana, as its ambassador.

This, according to the secretariat, comes on the back of initial discussions the board held with Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong and the appointee.

Abeiku Santana, upon assumption of his new role, will be expected to use his influence to raise funds to support government’s efforts at fighting the pandemic.

He will also engage in public sensitisation on the Covid-19 safety protocols.

The Board of Trustees, which is chaired by former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo receives contributions and donations from the public to assist in the welfare of the needy and the vulnerable.

The other members of the Board are Archbishop Justice Ofei Akrofi, Jude Kofi Bucknor, Gifty Afenyi-Dadzie, Mrs Elsie Addo-Awadzie, Dr Ernest Ofori-Sarpong, Dr Tanko and Collins Asare as Secretary to the Board.

Read the appointment letter below: