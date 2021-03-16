The Chairperson of the COVID-19 National Trust Fund, Justice (Rtd) Mrs Sophia Abena Akuffo, has made a passionate appeal to the business community and all philanthropists to come to the aid of the Fund.

According to her, the Fund has depleted its stores of donated items and all the bank accounts also emptied to purchase medical equipment/supplies to support health institutions, especially.

She has, therefore, called on institutions, companies and individuals to continue to donate to the Trust Fund.

Justice Akuffo made the appeal when the management of Tema Development Company (TDC) made a cash donation of GH¢15,000.00 to the Covid-19 National Trust Fund at the Jubilee House, Accra.

She was grateful to TDC for stirring up the fire which was dying.

“We are grateful to receive this money, and I want to use the opportunity to make a call to other Ghanaian institutions and companies and individuals that because COVID-19 is still real, unfortunately, we do need to be poised as a Trust Fund to help out anytime we are called upon, particularly the medical services.

RELATED:

“Virtually we have already depleted our warehouse of all materials and items, and we have almost emptied our bank accounts purchasing additional medical supplies for both the public sector and some of the requests we have received from the private sector,” she noted.

She added: “Ghanaians are known for their generosity and sympathy and every small amount of money counts so I’m still repeating the appeal and we are very grateful that TDC has come forward to stir up the fire which was dying.”

The Head of Performance, Monitoring and Evaluation at TDC, Mrs Olivia Opoku-Adomah, who led the TDC team, explained that the management members saw the need to help the government to fight the spread of COVID-19, hence the donation.

She also encouraged others to support the Fund so, together, Ghanaians can say bye-bye to the virus.

She stated that the State Interest and Governance Authority headed by Stephen Asamoah Boateng, is encouraging other State Departments to donate to the COVID-19 National Trust Fund in due course.