The National Commission on Culture (NCC) has presented a double cabin Mitsubishi pick-up and a cheque of GHS 646,400 to the Covid-19 National Trust Fund.

Chairperson of the Fund, Justice (Rtd) Sophia Abena Akuffo received the donation at the secretariat on Thursday, December 17, 2020.

The Chairperson, during the presentation, bemoaned that many people have thrown out their guard “though coronavirus is still with us and causing havoc.

“Unfortunately it seems that whenever the graph seems to be coming down and levelling off, there is a spike and I think it is quite obvious that when people see the dip, they drop their guards,” she said.

She continued: “Then the parties and the handshakes and huggings, yes we love each other but let’s stop the hugging for a bit, let’s stay alive so that we can hug later.”

She further urged Ghanaians to be extra careful especially in this festive season.

“We now have Christmas around, we have already gone through elections with people breathing over each other, only goodness knows what is going to happen to the spikes.

“Now there are demonstrations and people shouting-shouting-shouting, only God knows what spike that will bring and there are those rejoicing due to political reasons and they too what spike are they going to bring?”

The former Chief Justice, therefore, entreated everyone to be on their guards, comport themselves while rejoicing by observing the COVID-19 safety protocols so that we all will be alive.

As the funds in the Trust Fund depletes, Madam Sophia Akuffo also appealed to corporate institutions, benevolent groups and associations to continue to make donations to the Trust Fund.

She stressed that more applications for support come to the Secretariat on daily basis and as such they look forward to more donations for onward distribution to facilities in need.

The Executive Director of the NCC, Mrs Janet Edna Nyame , on her part assured that through cultural displays, drama, music, poetry, the Commission will make inroads in helping to educate the masses on the need to protect themselves against COVID-19.