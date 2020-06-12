The Board of Trustees for the COVID-19 National Trust Fund is calling for more support as Ghana’s cases surge.

According to the Board, though many institutions have shown much love with their contributions, more donations are required to combat the novel infectious disease.

Archbishop Justice Ofei Akrofi receiving the donation

A member of the Board of Trustees, Archbishop Justice Ofei Akrofi, made the appeal when he received some donations on behalf of the Board at the Secretariat, at the Jubilee House.

ALSO READ:

Appreciating the donors, Archbishop Ofei Akrofi said with all hands on deck, the country will be able to overcome the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prudential Bank, Food and Drugs Authority, Pacific Oil Marketing Company and Heleh Africa Foundation were some of the companies that donated.

Others included Endeavor Energy, a Power generation company and Tong Long Company Ltd.

They also commended the government on its relentless efforts so far towards the fight.