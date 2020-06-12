President Akufo-Addo has said the success or failure of the partial reopening of schools for final year students will inform the government’s next line of action in the educational sector.

All levels of education in Ghana were ordered to shut down on March 15, 2020, as part of measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus disease.

However, the President in an address to the nation on May 31, 2020, announced the reopening of schools for final year students beginning with the universities.

“It is you and the level of the tertiary system who will give an example to the country. You are the apogee of the educational ladder and it only makes sense that you should be the ones to give a good example to the country.

“If it succeeds and it works, then the country too will be reassured that we can begin to step up with some confidence to the future, that beckons, to all of us,” he said.

He disclosed this while speaking at a meeting with the Vice Chancellors of public and private universities at the Jubilee House.

The president said the partial reopening of the schools was strategic in determining government’s policy, going forward.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s Covid-19 cases currently stand at 10,856 with 48 deaths and 3,921 recoveries.