President Akufo-Addo has announced the commencement of religious activities from June 5.

This, the President said is the beginning of stage one of the process of easing restrictions as it fights the coronavirus pandemic.

“An abridged format for religious services can commence. Twenty-five per cent attendance, with a maximum number of 100 congregants, can worship at a time in church or at the mosque, with a mandatory one metre rule of social distancing between congregants,” Akufo-Addo said in his 10th address to the nation on Sunday, May 31.

Check out the Infographics below: