President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced the reopening of schools for only final year students from Monday, June 15.

During his 10th televised address, the president said, “Indeed, final year university students are to report to their universities on 15th June; final year senior high school (SHS 3) students, together with SHS 2 Gold Track students, on 22nd June; and final-year junior high school (JHS 3) students on 29th June.”

He continued: “JHS 3 classes will comprise a maximum of thirty (30) students; SHS classes a maximum of twenty-five (25) students, and University lectures will take place with half the class sizes.”