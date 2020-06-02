The Minister of Education, Dr Matthew Opoku-Prempeh, has said that when schools reopen, there will not be any religious activity.

Speaking at a press conference to give details on the easing of restrictions, Dr Opoku-Prempeh said his outfit wants to make sure that only teachers and lecturers and their students use the premises.

He also noted that playground activities and assemblies would not be allowed. Breaks will be observed in class.

ALSO:

NAGRAT kicks against reopening of schools for 2nd year ‘Gold Track’ students [Audio]

Coronavirus: Education Minister reveals when it would be appropriate for reopening of schools

“There will be no other mass gatherings,” he added.

Below are the details of easing restrictions for the Education sector:

JHS Re-opening

*Re-opening on Monday June 29, 2020

*Final Year Students (JHS 3) Only

*Eleven Weeks of Academic work then one week for BECE

*All classes to be split – No more than 30 students in a class

*Classes will be from 9AM to 1PM Each day (Reduced School Day)

*No breaks outside the classroom

*Schools will have enhanced daily health protocols

SHS Re-opening

*Re-opening on Monday June 22, 2020

*Final Year Students (SHS 3) and SHS 2 Gold Track Only

*Six Weeks of Academic work then five weeks for WASSCE

*All classes to be split – No more than 25 students in a class

*Classes will be from 9AM to 1PM Each day (Reduced School Day)

*No breaks outside the classroom

*Schools will have enhanced daily health protocols

*All day students in Boarding Schools will be in boarding

*Day schools will have enhanced daily health protocols

*Dining will be in batches in boarding schools

Tertiary Re-opening

*Re-opening on Monday June 15, 2020

*Final Year Students Only

*Six Weeks of Academic work then four weeks for exams

*Split all classes

*Private tertiary institutions are to provide to NCTE:

Number of Staff Number of Final Year Students

*All Non-MoE educational institutions are also expected to re-open on Monday June 15, 2020

Foreign Students who are outside the country and are identified will be allowed to return granted their country will allow them exit