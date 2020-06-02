Minister of Education, Dr Matthew Opoku-Prempeh, has outlined directives and protocols that would govern the reopening of schools across the country.

Addressing a press conference in Accra, he said the Ministry will be working together with the Ghana Health Service to prevent spread of coronavirus.

These measures, he said, are to ensure the safety of students and teachers who will be resuming regular activities on June 15, 2020 in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Below is the full statement:

Re-opening Meet the Press June 2020 – Final by Dennis Adu on Scribd