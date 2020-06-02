Ghanaian actress and Instagram model, Akuapem Poloo, known in private life as Rosemond Brown, has held a party to climax her birthday celebrations.

Akuapem Poloo turned a year older on Monday, June 1, 2020, and she flooded social media with some stunning photos in celebration.

As if that was not enough, the beautiful actress decided to organise a birthday hangout with her friends inside her house.

Videos from the party show it was a fun-filled one with the likes of DKB in attendance as well as many Ghanaian bloggers.

In one of the videos, DKB could be seen stealing a kiss from Poloo while they went about the popping of champagne.

Check it out: