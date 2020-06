The one-week celebration of Despite Media’s former employee, Kwadwo Wiafe, has been held at Tabora near Lapaz in Accra.

Kwadwo Wiafe, a presenter with Neat FM which is one of the many stations under Despite Media, passed on at Nyaho Medical Centre in Accra after a short illness.

Today, Friday, June 12, happens to be the one-week observance for Wiafe.

Below are some photos from the one week celebration: