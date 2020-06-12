Following a surge in cases of rape and violence against women and children, Nigerian governors have declared a state of emergency.

There have been concerns over how rape and violence against women and children had increased during recent lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Series of protests have taken place in Nigeria in recent weeks as people call for justice for rape victims.

Thousands of Nigerians have already signed a petition, demanding an action from the government to end the increasing cases of rape.

A survey published by NOIPolls in July 2019 revealed that up to one in every three girls living in Nigeria could have experienced at least one form of sexual assault by the time they reach 25.

Many of the rape cases are not reported due to stigmatization and lack of confidence in the judicial process.

In a statement, the country’s 36 governors said they were “committed to ensuring that offenders face the maximum weight of the law”.

Kayode Fayemi, the chairman of the governors’ forum revealed that they are ready to create a sex offenders register in each state and increase funding to deal with the problem.

Nigeria’s President Mahammadu Buhari has said in a speech on Friday how unhappy he is about the cases of rape.

“I am particularly upset at recent incidents of rape, especially of very young girls,” Buhari said in his televised Democracy Day address.

Buhari said “I wish to assure all our women of this administration’s determination to fight Gender-Based Violence through the instrumentality of the law and awareness creation.”

“The Police are pursuing these cases with a view to bringing perpetrators of these heinous crimes to swift justice.”