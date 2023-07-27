Ghanaian songstress, Francine Nyanko Koffi, has been fortunate to have unwavering support from her mother, Dorcas Affo Toffey, throughout her showbiz career.

Not only has Madam Affo Toffey showered her daughter with lavish gifts, but she has also proudly showcased Francine’s achievements on various social media platforms.

Recently, when Fantana secured a prominent role in Season 2 of the highly acclaimed reality show, Young, Famous & African, her mother publicly congratulated her on the well-deserved win, further highlighting their close bond.

However, Madam Affo Toffey’s journey hasn’t been without challenges.

In the past year, she faced a viral controversy over allegations of dual citizenship, which nearly led to her impeachment as an MP. The accusation of holding American citizenship seemed to contradict the laws governing public officeholders.

Nevertheless, after enduring lengthy and tense court proceedings, Hon. Dorcas Affo Toffey was eventually vindicated and successfully maintained her seat as an MP.

Throughout the ordeal, she remained composed and true to her signature style, with her short hair slicked down to her scalp, while she danced joyfully to the tune of her daughter’s hit song, “Control,” donning stylish yellow and burgundy-coloured sneakers.

Many couldn’t help but admire madam Affo Toffey’s striking features, which she undoubtedly passed down to her talented and successful daughter, Fantana.

