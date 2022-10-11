Former Deputy Chairman of the National Chapters Committee (NCC) of Accra Hearts of Oak, Aziz Haruna Futtah, has launched a scathing attack on leaders of the Phobians for their poor handling of the Club.

He describes them as the worst ever management he has seen at Hearts of Oak, for hiring former assistant coach of Asante Kotoko, David Ocloo as a stop gap coach.

According to the staunch Hearts of Oak supporter, the decision to fire coach Samuel Boadu without any competent replacement was always going to affect the fortunes of the club in the Africa campaign.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Kumasi-based Nhyira FM, Aziz Haruna Futtah kicked against the decision by Hearts of Oak to part ways with coach Samuel Boadu without a capable replacement.

He noted the interim gaffer who has been brought in, David Ocloo, is not cut out to coach Hearts of Oak.

“I am not against the sacking of Samuel Boadu but they needed to get a replacement in place.

“You sacked a coach without a plan for a successor?

“How can you sack your coach and then hire an assistant coach of Kotoko to lead you to Africa. That was a funny decision,” he observed.

The former management member of the Rainbow club further described the current leaders of Hearts of Oak as the worst ever.

“You can line up Messi, Ronaldo and all the best players in the world in this situation, they will mess up.

“With all due respect to these gentlemen, I can tell you that this is the worst ever [Hearts of Oak] management so far,” he added.