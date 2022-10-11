The Bolewura, Sarfo Kutuge Feso I, has made a bold and emphatic prediction about the political future of the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

In a special event organised to usher the Vice President to his Palace at Bole on Monday, the Bolewura commended the Vice President for his service and care to the region and nation, and capped his complimentary words with a bold statement on the future of the Vice President.

“Your Excellency, this is the 3rd or so time that you have familiarized yourself with this Palace. The first time you came here during the campaign, I gave you only one sentence; that victory is a foregone conclusion. So victory for you is a foregone conclusion,” the Bolewura boldly told Dr Bawumia.

“Take that sentence from this place. Your victory is a foregone conclusion,” the Bolewura added.

Dr Bawumia, who briefed the Bolewura on a number of projects the Government is undertaking in the Savannah Region, thanked the Bolewura for his warm words and encouragement.

The Vice President was accompanied on the tour by a number of Ministers of State, including Minister for Works and Housing and MP for Damongo Abu Jinapor, Minister for Interior Ambrose Dery, Minister for Defence Dominis Nitiwul, as well as some senior government officials.

The Vice President and his delegation were given a rousing reception into Bole, which is the hometown of former President John Mahama who is tipped to rerun for president on the ticket of his party, the NDC.